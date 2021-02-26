West Bengal Assembly Election to be held in eight phases; here's the detailed poll schedule
Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March
West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Announcement | The Election Commission announced the poll dates for the Assembly election in West Bengal on Friday (26 February). Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.
The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats, Arora said.
The Election Commission will appoint two special observers for West Bengal and a third can also be sent if required, Arora said in response to queries on whether enough arrangements are in place for the polls in the state, where many have been raising questions about political violence.
Here are the polling dates at a glance:
Phase 1 polling for 30 seats – 27 March
Phase 2 polling for 30 seats – 1 April
Phase 3 polling for 31 seats – 6 April
Phase 4 polling for 44 seats – 10 April
Phase 5 polling for 45 seats – 17 April
Phase 6 polling for 43 seats – 22 April
Phase 7 polling for 36 seats – 26 April
Phase 8 Polling for 35 seats – 29 April
The West Bengal Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 294 seats, of which, 68 seats re reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 16 seats are 1reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.
Past election results
When was the result of West Bengal Assembly polls declared in 2016: 19 May
Who won the election: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under Mamata Banerjee won 211 seats
Who is the incumbent chief minister: Mamata was sworn in as the chief minister
Total registered voters: 6,59,39,006
Voter turnout: 82.66 percent
The terms of the legislative Assembly of West Bengal will come to an end on 18 May 2021.
