West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Voting for fifth phase tomorrow; steps to locate polling station

A polling station is a designated place where electors go to cast their vote. A polling booth, on the other hand, is set up by parties and candidates beyond a distance of 200 meters from the polling stations.

Voting will begin tomorrow (Saturday, 17 April, 2021) at 7 am for 45 Assembly seats in the fifth phase of the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly Election 2021.

The state, which will hold elections in phases till 29 April, completed four phases of polling on 10 April.

Polling for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections were also held in a single phase on 6 April, along with the third and final phase of Assam Assembly Election 2021.

Votes will be counted on 2 May.

How to locate your polling station

The most basic unit of the electoral process in India is the polling station, where eligible citizens go to vote for their preferred candidate. To locate your polling station, voters may use the services of the Voter Helpline App developed by the Election Commission for this purpose.

Voters can also log on to the official website of the Election Commission — electoralsearch.in — to search for their polling station. Voters can access the page using this direct link.

The voter helpline number 1950 will also help voters locate polling station. You can call this number after adding the STD code (011 in this case) or get the details by sending an SMS to 1950 with <ECIP011> space <YourEPICNo>.

Additionally, the electoral roll also has the exact address, Google location and photographs of the polling station.

A polling station, however, should not be confused with a polling booth as the latter is set up by candidates or parties to help electors identify the candidates and parties, and offer assistance in locating their polling stations.

As per rules polling booths are set up beyond a distance of 200 meters from the polling stations.

With inputs from PTI