West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Uttarpara profile: CPM aims for a comeback from TMC stronghold

Uttarpara is an Assembly in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituency

Uttarpara is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,89,230 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Uttarpara is composed of the following - Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality, Konnagar Municipality and Nabagram, Kanaipur, Raghunathpur gram panchayats of Sreerampur Uttarpara community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Uttarpara in the previous Assembly election was 78.14 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Prabir Kumar Ghosal of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Uttarpara constituency. He got 84,918 votes as against 72,918 votes received by his main opponent Dr Srutinath Praharaj of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In 2011 as well, the Uttarpara seat was retained by the TMC. The party had fielded Anup Ghosal against CPM's Praharaj, who lost the electoral battle by a margin of 43,193 votes or 24.64 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.