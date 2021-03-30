Politics

West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Uluberia Uttar profile: TMC candidate Nirmal Maji won for second time in 2016

Uluberia Uttar is an Assembly constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency

FP Research March 30, 2021 19:44:06 IST pollpedia
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Uluberia Uttar profile: TMC candidate Nirmal Maji won for second time in 2016

Representational image. PTI

Uluberia Uttar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,65,129 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Uluberia Uttar in the previous Assembly election was 82.79 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Dr Nirmal Maji of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Uluberia Uttar constituency. He secured 79,390 votes as against 65,208 votes won by his main opponent Amiya Kumar Mondal of the Congress.

In the 2011 election, Maji on receiving 76,469 votes, defeated CPM candidate Ghuku Bhim. He lost by a margin of 18448 votes or 12.65 percent.

The West Bengal Assembly polls is likely to be held in April-May 2021 along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Updated Date: March 30, 2021 19:45:46 IST

TAGS:

also read

West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Patharpratima profile: TMC's Samir Kumar Jana retained seat in 2016
Politics

West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Patharpratima profile: TMC's Samir Kumar Jana retained seat in 2016

The Patharpratima Assembly constituency will go to polls on 1 April, in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021

West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Narayangarh profile: TMC's Pradyot Kumar Ghosh won seat in 2016
Politics

West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Narayangarh profile: TMC's Pradyot Kumar Ghosh won seat in 2016

Narayangarh will go to polls on 1 April. The results of the election will be declared on 2 May

West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Sabang profile: TMC's Gita Rani Bhunia won seat in 2017 bypoll
Politics

West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Sabang profile: TMC's Gita Rani Bhunia won seat in 2017 bypoll

The Sabang constituency lies in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It is part of the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency.