West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Uluberia Purba profile: TMC's Haider Aziz Safwi won constituency in 2016

Uluberia Purba is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,71,243 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Uluberia Purba in the previous Assembly election was 83.13 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Haider Aziz Safwi of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Uluberia Purba constituency. He secured 72,192 votes as against 55,923 votes won by his main opponent Sabiruddin Molla of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In 2011 as well, the Uluberia Purba seat was held by the TMC. Safwi was declared the winner after securing 68,975 votes. CPM candidate Mohan Mondal was the runner up, who lost by a margin of 19584 votes or 13.20 percent.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.