West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Uluberia Dakshin profile: TMC fields incumbent MLA Pulak Roy

Uluberia Dakshin is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,77,325 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Uluberia Dakshin in the previous Assembly election was 85.38 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Pulak Roy of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Uluberia Dakshin constituency. He secured 95,902 votes as against 60,558 votes by his main opponent Md Nasiruddin of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat after Roy was declared the winner. He won against AIFB's Ahmed Kutubuddin Sk, who was defeated by a margin of 11,832 votes or 7.94 percent.

The West Bengal Assembly polls is likely to be held in April-May 2021 along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).