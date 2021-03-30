West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Udaynarayanpur profile: TMC's Samir Kumar Panja won the constituency in 2016

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Samir Kumar Panja of the was declared the winner from the Udaynarayanpur constituency after securing 94,828 votes

pollUdaynarayanpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,82,050 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Udaynarayanpur constituency is composed of - Udaynarayanpur community development block, and Anulia, Balichak, Basantapur, Kanpur and Khosalpur gram panchayats of Amta I community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Udaynarayanpur in the previous Assembly election was 84.17 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Samir Kumar Panja of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from the Udaynarayanpur constituency. He secured 94,828 votes as against 71,070 votes won by his closest rival Karar Saroj Ranjan of the Congress.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Panja retained the Udaynarayanpur seat on securing 91,879 votes. He was pitted against CPM candidate Chandralekha Bag, who lost by a margin of 23,891 votes or 14.33 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.