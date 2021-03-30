West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Tehatta profile: TMC won by over 17,000 votes in 2016
Tehatta recorded a voter turnout of 86.36 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,99,120 voters exercised their franchise
Tehatta Assembly constituency is located in Nadia district and comes under Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.
The Assembly seat did not exist during the elections from 1977 to 2006. After the recent delimitation exercise, the Assembly seat was formed in 2011 by attaching Betai-I, Betai-II, Chhitka, Kanainagar, Natna, Patharghata-I, Raghunathpur, Shyamnagar and Tehatta gram panchayats of Tehatta-I community development block; and Dighal Kandi, Nandanpur, Narayanpur-I and Narayanpur-II gram panchayats of Karimpur-II community development block.
The constituency will go to the polls on 22 April, during the sixth phase of the 2021 Assembly election.
Voter turnout in previous election
Tehatta recorded a voter turnout of 86.36 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,99,120 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 273 polling stations for its electorate of 2,30,569.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 election, TMC’s Dutta Gouri Shankar won the seat by a margin of 17,396 votes, defeating then sitting CPM MLA Ranjit Kumar Mandal. Shankar polled 97,611 votes against 80,215 votes received by Mandal.
As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.
The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kalyani profile: TMC's Ramendranath Biswas won seat in past two elections
In 2016, TMC’s Ramendranath Biswas—who had won the 2011 election by 15,690 votes—retained Kalyani seat with an improved victory margin of 26,095 votes.
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bangaon Uttar profile: TMC's Biswajit Das won seat in 2016
In 2016, Biswajit Das of TMC won the seat by a margin of 33,192 votes, garnering a total of 95,822 votes.
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bangaon Dakshin profile: TMC won in 2016 by over 26,000 votes
In 2016, TMC leader Surajit Kumar Biswas won a second term as the Bangaon Dakshin MLA by a margin of 26,904 votes.