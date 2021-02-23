West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Tapan profile: TMC's Bachchu Hansda retained seat in 2016 election

The Tapan constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes and lies in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal

In 2016, the constituency had a total of 1,90,782 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 88.88 percent.

Past election results and winners

In 2011, Trinamool Congress' Bachchu Hansda defeated RSP's Khara Soren by a margin of 18,657 votes. In 2016, Hansda retained the seat by defeating RSP candidate Urow Raghu, albeit by a smaller margin of 4,401 votes.

The Tapan Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).