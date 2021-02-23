West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Tapan profile: TMC's Bachchu Hansda retained seat in 2016 election
The Tapan constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes and lies in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal
The Tapan constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes and lies in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It is part of the Balurghat Parliamentary constituency.
In 2016, the constituency had a total of 1,90,782 registered electors.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 88.88 percent.
Past election results and winners
In 2011, Trinamool Congress' Bachchu Hansda defeated RSP's Khara Soren by a margin of 18,657 votes. In 2016, Hansda retained the seat by defeating RSP candidate Urow Raghu, albeit by a smaller margin of 4,401 votes.
The Tapan Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kushmandi (SC) profile: RSP's Narmada Chandra Roy retained seat in 2016
The Kushmandi Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.
CAA will be implemented after COVID-19 vaccination drive ends, says Amit Shah in West Bengal rally
Addressing a rally in Thakurnagar, the bastion of the Matua community in Kolkata, Shah also said that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was 'misleading' people about CAA
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Harirampur profile: CPM's Rafiqul Islam narrowly won seat in 2016
It is part of the Balurghat Parliamentary constituency. In 2016, the constituency had a total of 1,96,518 registered electors