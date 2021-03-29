West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Tamluk profile: CPI's Ashok Dinda won seat in 2016, switched to BJP in 2020

Tamluk is an Assembly constituency in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency

Tamluk is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,13,416 registered voters.

As per the order of the Delimitation Commission issued in 2006, parliamentary constituency Tamluk is composed of the following segments: Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal, Haldia (SC), Nandigram.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Tamluk in the previous Assembly election was 87.83 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Ashok Dinda of the Communist Party of India (CPI) was declared the winner from the constituency. He secured 95,432 votes as against 94,912 votes won by his closest opponent Nirbed Ray of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

Dinda joined the BJP in December 2020.

In 2011 the TMC had managed to win the Tamluk seat. The party had fielded Saumen Kumar Mahapatra against CPI's Jagannath Mitra. The TMC candidate had emerged victorious in the electoral battle by a margin of 20,676 votes or 10.95 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.