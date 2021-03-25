West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Taldangra profile: TMC’s Samir Chakraborty won seat in 2016 polls
Taldangra Assembly Election 2021: The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Taldangra is located in the Bankura district of West Bengal. It falls under the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency.
As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,23,972 electorates and 264 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 86.77 percent in the 2016 assembly election.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Samir Chakraborty won the seat. In the 2011, 2006, 2001 and 1996 state assembly elections, Manoranjan Patra of CPM won the Taldangra Assembly seat.
The Taldangra Assembly constituency is home to a total of 2,90,219, of which 97.52 percent is rural and 2.48 percent is urban population.
The Taldangra seat will go to the polls on 1 April. The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Elections will be held in eight phases from 27 March to 29 April and the results will be declared on 2 May.
