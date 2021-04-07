West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Swarupnagar (SC) profile: TMC gives ticket to incumbent MLA Bina Mandal

The voter turnout for the constituency of Swarupnagar (SC) in the 2016 Assembly election was 85.79 percent

The Swarupnagar (SC) Assembly constituency lies in the North 24 Parganas district. It is a part of the Bangaon (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Swarupnagar (SC) had a total of 2,38,117 registered electors and 271 polling booths.

Voter turnout in previous election

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, TMC’s incumbent Bina Mandal won from the constituency. She had defeated CPM’s Shiv Pada Das in the 2011 polls. This year, TMC has given a ticket to Mandal from the Swarupnagar (SC) seat.

Swarupnagar (SC) will vote in the sixth phase of the polls on 22 April.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, which began with polling for 30 seats on 27 March.

The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.