West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Suti profile: Congress' Humayun Reza won seat in 2016
The Suti Assembly constituency lies in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal and is a part of the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency
The Suti Assembly constituency lies in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal and is a part of the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency.
In 2016, Suti had a total of 2,21,740 registered electors.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 84.91 percent.
Past election results and winners
Congress candidate Emani Biswas defeated RSP's Jane Alam Mia by 17,409 votes. In the 2016 election, Biswas, who was in the fray on a Trinamool Congress ticket, lost to Congress candidate Humayun Reza. Reza polled just 3,950 votes more than Biswas.
Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.
The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Harishchadrapur profile: Congress' Alam Mostaque won seat in 2016
The Harishchandrapur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Raiganj profile: Congress' Mohit Sengupta retained seat in 2016
Raiganj constituency is a reserved constituency located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal
'Don't look at West Bengal through saffron lenses': Mamata Banerjee questions rationale behind 8-phase polls
Banerjee also took exception over the EC appointing two special police observers for West Bengal, Vivek Dubey and MK Das