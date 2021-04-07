West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Suri profile: Constituency recorded 83.62% voter turnout in 2016

In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Trinamool Congress’s Asok Kumar Chattopadhyay won from the constituency

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Suri is located in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. It falls under the Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,52,369 electorates and 292 polling stations in this constituency.

Voter turnout was 83.62 percent in the 2016 Assembly election.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Trinamool Congress’s Asok Kumar Chattopadhyay won from the constituency. In the 2011 election, Swapan Kanti Ghosh of Trinamool Congress defeated his nearest rival Abdul Ghaffar of CPM.

The Suri assembly constituency is home to a total of 3,24,115 people, of which 70.05 percent is rural and 29.95 percent is urban population.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Suri (Vidhan Sabha constituency) is composed of Suri municipality, Suri I CD Block, Rajnagar CD Block, and Chinpai, Gohaliara, Parulia and Sahapur gram panchayats of Dubrajpur CD Block.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election is being held in eight phases from 27 March to 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.

The West Bengal Assembly polls are to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).