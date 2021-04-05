West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Sujata Mondal profile: TMC fields BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata from Arambagh

TMC turncoat Saumitra's wife and erstwhile BJP member, Sujata, will contest against Madhusudhan Bag of the BJP on 6 April in the third of the eight-phased Assembly election

Sujata Mondal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan's wife, will be contesting from Arambagh Assembly constituency in the upcoming West Bengal elections.

TMC turncoat Saumitra's wife and erstwhile BJP member, Sujata, will contest against Madhusudhan Bag of the BJP on 6 April in the third of the eight-phased Assembly election.

Sujata left the BJP in late 2020 and joined the TMC. Saumitra Khan is the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and MP from Bishnupur.

The defection resulted in Saumitra serving a divorce notice to her on the same day and Sujata eventually being fielded as a TMC candidate from Arambagh. Besides deciding to send a divorce notice, Sujata's car and house security at Barjora in Bishnupur were also withdrawn.

Responding to her switching over to the TMC, Saumitra blamed the Trinamool Congress for "breaking" his family.

"I want to breathe. I want respect. I want to be an able leader of an able party. I want to work with my beloved Didi," Sujata said, adding, "newly inducted, misfit and corrupt leaders were getting more importance in the BJP."

Speaking to the NDTV, she said that family and politics were separate and it was up to her husband to decide what he wanted to do. "I hope he will realise one day. Who knows, he might be back in the Trinamool one day," she said.

Arambagh is an Assembly constituency in Hooghly district of West Bengal. The seat is reserved for scheduled castes. It falls under the Arambagh Dakshin Parliamentary constituency.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April. Including Arambagh, 31 Assembly seats will go to polls in the third phase. The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.