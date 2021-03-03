West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Sujapur profile: Congress' Isha Khan Choudhury won seat in 2016

Isha Khan is the nephew of late Congress leader ABA Ghani Khan, who had won five elections from the Sujapur constituency.

The Sujapur Assembly constituency, a stronghold of the Congress, lies in the Malda district of West Bengal and is a part of the Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Sujapur had a total of 2,10,287 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 79.20 percent.

Past election results and winners

In 2011, Congress' Abu Nasar Khan Choudhury defeated CPM's Hazi Ketabuddin by a margin of 17,361 votes. In the 2016 assembly election, Abu Nasar contested on a TMC ticket and lost to his nephew and Congress candidate Isha Khan Choudhury.

Former Union minister and late Congress stalwart ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury had won the Sujapur seat five times. Abu Nasar is Ghani Khan's younger brother while Isha Khan is his nephew.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats, Arora said.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.