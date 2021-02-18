West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Sonarpur Uttar profile: TMC's sitting MLA Firdousi Begum has one from seat twice
The Sonarpur Uttar Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021
Sonarpur Uttar Assembly Election 2021: Sonarpur Uttar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,02,770 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Sonarpur Uttar in the previous Assembly election was 82.08 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Firdousi Begum of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Sonarpur Uttar seat by defeating CPM's Jyotirmoyee Sikdar with 1,01,939 votes. Sikdar took the second spot by securing 77,059 votes.
In 2011 as well, Firdousi Begum was declared the winner against CPM's Shyamal Naskar. She won the constituency with a margin of 26,024 votes or 16.05 percent.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
