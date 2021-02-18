West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Sonarpur Dakshin profile: TMC's Jiban Mukhopadhyay won seat in 2016

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly polls, TMC's Jiban Mukhopadhyay garnered 97,455 votes, as against 82,426 votes won by his main rival Tarit Chakraborty of the CPI

Sonarpur Dakshin Assembly Election 2021: Sonarpur Dakshin is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,04,093 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sonarpur Dakshin in the previous Assembly election was 82.56 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Jiban Mukhopadhyay of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Sonarpur Dakshin seat. He garnered 97,455 votes, as against 82,426 votes won by his main rival Tarit Chakraborty of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

In 2011 too, Mukhopadhyay had won the election over Chakraborty by a margin of 37,774 votes.

The Sonarpur Dakshin Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).