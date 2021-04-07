West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Singur profile: TMC's Rabindranath Bhattacharya seeks reelection for third term

Singur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,95,617 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Singur comprises Anandanagore, Bagdanga Chinamore, Baruipara Paltagarh, Beraberi, Bighati, Bouichipota, Bora, Borai Pahalampur, Gopalnagore, Mirzapur-Bankipur, Nasibpur, Singur I and Singur II gram panchayats of Singur community development block and Begampur, Kapasaria and Panchghora gram panchayats of Chanditala II community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Singur in the previous Assembly election was 84.64 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Rabindranath Bhattacharya of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) had won the Singur seat. He was declared winner on receiving 96,212 votes as against 75,885 voted garnered by the runner-up Rabin Deb of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In recent development, the TMC MLA from Singur, who has been expressing differences with some of organisational issues of the party, did not participate in its protest programmes against the Centre's farm bills organised in his constituency.

Bhattacharya had on 1 January skipped the party's foundation day celebration in his constituency.

Singur is an important constituency for the ruling party because mass movements against land acquisition during 2006-08 paved the way for Mamata Banerjees's political resurrection.

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the Singur seat. Bhattacharya was pitted against CPM's Asit Das, who lost the electoral battle by a margin of 34,811 votes or 19.88 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting began on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.