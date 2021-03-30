West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Shyampur profile: TMC's Kalipada Mandal handily defeated Congress' Amitabha Chakraborty in 2016

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Kalipada Mandal won the Shyampur seat on a Trinamool ticket by garnering 1,08,619 votes against Congress' Amitabha Chakraborty

Shyampur Assembly Election 2021: Shyampur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,03,670 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Shyampur in the previous Assembly election was 85.91 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Kalipada Mandal won the Shyampur seat on a All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ticket by garnering 1,08,619 votes against Congress' Amitabha Chakraborty. He was the runner-up and was defeated with 26,586 votes.

In 2011 as well, the seat was retained by the TMC. Mandal was declared the winner upon securing 99,501 votes. He won against All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) candidate Minati Pramanik by a margin of 34,619 votes or 19.71 percent.

The Shyampur Assembly constituency will go to polls in April, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021. The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).