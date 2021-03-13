West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Shyampukur profile: TMC's Shashi Panja currently represents seat

The Shyampukur Assembly constituency will go to polls on 29 April as part of the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

Shyampukur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolkata North district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the Shyampukur constituency had a total of 1,16,826 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Shyampukur in the previous Assembly election was 68.30 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Dr Shashi Panja of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Shyampukur seat. She won 53,507 votes, as against 40,352 votes secured by her main rival Piyali Pal of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

In the 2011 election as well, Panja held the Shyampukur seat on TMC ticket. She won 72,904 votes by defeating Jiban Prakash Saha of the AIFB with a margin of 27,036 votes or 21.50 percent.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).