West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Shatarup Ghosh profile: CPM candidate from Kasba to face TMC’s Javed Ahmed Khan

Ghosh is contesting against BJP’s Indranil Ghosh and TMC’s Javed Ahmed from the Kasba constituency

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded student leader Shatarup Ghosh from the Kasba Assembly constituency.

Ghosh is contesting against BJP’s Indranil Ghosh and TMC’s Javed Ahmed from the constituency, which will go to polls in the fourth of eight phases on 10 April.

A student of Kolkata’s South Point High School, he went on to become the unit secretary of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) of Asutosh College. He graduated with a BSc (Economics) in 2008 and went on to pursue an MA from Rabindra Bharati University.

The 34-year-old first contested elections at the age of 25, the youngest age at which a person can enter the poll fray. He was fielded in 2011 and 2016 on a CPM ticket from Kasba. When he contested his first election, he had Rs 308.90 as his total assets.

Ghosh had led SFI supporters to Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's house after a clash broke out between SFI and Trinamool Chatra Parishad in Asutosh College, where nine students were injured in December 2010.

The Kasba Assembly constituency lies in the South 24 Parganas district, and is a part of the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.