West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Satgachia profile: TMC's Sonali Guha Bose won seat in past two polls

Satgachia is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,44,474 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Satgachia in the previous Assembly election was 85.41 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Sonali Guha (Bose) of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was elected to power after securing 1,00,171 votes as against 82,899 votes won by Paramita Ghosh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He was defeated by a margin of 17,272 votes.

In 2011 as well, the TMC won from the seat. Ghosh was fielded against Ardhendu Sekhar Bindu of CPI and was declared the winner upon securing 94,381 votes. Sau became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 27,671 votes or 17.70 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.