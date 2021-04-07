West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Saptagram profile: TMC's Tapan Dasgupta won constituency in 2016 polls

Tapan Dasgupta of the All India Trinamool Congress currenly represents the Saptagram constituency after winning 2016 electoral battle with 88,208 votes

Saptagram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,80,394 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Saptagram constituency comprises Bansberia Municipality, Aknna, Amnan, Goswami Malipara, Harit and Mahanad gram panchayats of Polba Dadpur community development block, and Mogra II and Saptagram gram panchayats of Chinsurah Mogra community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Saptagram in the previous Assembly election was 83.95 percent.

Past election results and winners

Tapan Dasgupta of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) currently represents the Saptagram constituency after winning 2016 electoral battle. He secured 88,208 votes against 69,641 votes won by his closest opponent Dilip Nath of the Congress. Nath was defeated by a margin of 18,567 votes.

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the Saptagram seat. Dasgupta had to compete against Ashutosh Mukhopadhyay of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Mukhopadhya, the runner-up, lost by a margin 30,868 votes or 19.32 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting begn on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.