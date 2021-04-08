West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Santipur profile: Congress MLA Arindam Bhattacharya jumped ship to BJP

TMC’s Ajoy Dey is contesting from the constituency in the polls to be held on 17 April, the fifth of eight phases in the state

The Santipur Assembly constituency lies in the Nadia district of West Bengal. It is a part of the Ranaghat (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, but was earlier a part of Nabadwip Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Santipur had a total of 2,41,506 registered electors and 264 polling booths.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Santipur in the 2016 Assembly election was 86.61 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Arindam Bhattacharya of the Congress won the Santipur Assembly constituency. He defected to the BJP in January this year. Graffiti appeared in Santipur asking Bhattacharya, days after he switched ranks, to leave the place within seven days or face death. “I fear this is the handiwork of the Trinamool Congress. The party has realised that it is losing ground fast. Party leaders are trying to create an atmosphere of terror. I accept the challenge,” the MLA said.

TMC’s Ajoy Dey is contesting from the constituency in the polls to be held on 17 April, the fifth of eight phases in the state.

According to the 2011 Census, Santipur had a population of 2,86,881, of which 36. 23 percent of which is rural and 63.77 percent is urban.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.