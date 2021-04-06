West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Sankrail profile: TMC's Sital Kumar Sardar currently represents constituency

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Sankrail Assembly constituency had a total of 1,93,026 registered voters

Sankrail is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,93,026 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sankrail in the previous Assembly election was 79.05 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Sital Kumar Sardar of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Sankrail constituency. He secured 86,212 votes as against 71,455 votes won by his main rival Samir Malick of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In 2011 as well, the Sankrail seat was held by the TMC. Sardar was pitted against CPM candidate Dr Anirban Hazra. He defeated Hazra by a margin of 17,857 votes or 10.39 percent.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.