West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Sandeshkhali profile: TMC won constituency for the first time in 2016

Sandeshkhali was considered a CPM stronghold until 2016, when TMC had its first Assembly election victory in the constituency.

Sandeshkhali Assembly constituency comes under Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency and is located in North 24 Parganas district. The West Bengal Assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The Assembly segment comprises Bayermari-I, Bayermari-II, Hathgachhi, Nazat-I, Nazat-II, Sarberia Agarhati, Sohara Radhanagar and Kalinagar gram panchayats of Sandeshkhali-I community development block; and Beramajur-I, Beramajur-II, Durgamandap, Jeliakhali, Korakati, Manipur and Sandeshkhali gram panchayats of Sandeshkhali-II community development block.

Sandeshkhali was seen as a CPM stronghold until 2016, when TMC had its first Assembly election victory in the constituency. TMC leader Sukumar Mahata won by a margin of 38,190 votes, defeating then sitting MLA Nirapada Sardar.

Sandeshkhali will go to the polls on 17 April, during the fifth phase of the 2021 Assembly election.

Voter turnout in previous election

Sandeshkhali recorded a voter turnout of 87.20 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,87,639 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 234 polling stations for its electorate of 2,15,194.

Past election results and winners



In the 2016 election, TMC’s Sukumar Mahata garnered 2,15,194 votes. CPM runner-up Nirapada Sardar polled 58,366 votes, while BJP nominee Sukumar Sardar finished third with 23,841 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.