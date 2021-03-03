West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Samserganj profile: TMC's Amirul Islam defeated CPM's Touab Ali in 2016

The Samserganj Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The Samserganj Assembly constituency lies in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal and is a part of the Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Samserganj had a total of 19,4,128 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election: The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 81.92 percent.

Past election results and winners: In 2011, CPM's Touab Ali defeated Congress candidate Mousumi Begum by 7,789 votes. In the 2016 election, Ali lost to Trinamool Congress' Amirul Islam by a slender margin of 1,780 votes.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats, Arora said.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.