West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Sagardighi profile: TMC MLA Subrata Saha won seat in last two polls

Sagardighi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency. It is an open seat now but was earlier reserved for scheduled castes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,70,995 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sagardighi in the previous Assembly election was 82.99 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Subrata Saha of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was elected to power after securing 44,817 votes as against 39,603 votes won by Aminul Islam of the Congress party.

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat. Subrata Saha was fielded against Ismail Sekh of CPI and was declared the winner upon securing 54,708 votes. Sekh, the runner-up, lost the electoral battle by a margin of 45,74 votes or 3.18 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.