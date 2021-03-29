West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Sagar profile: TMC's Bankim Chandra Hazra fights for third term

The Sagar Assembly constituency will go to polls on 1 April, in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021

The Sagar Assembly constituency lies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, which is considered to be stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress. The Sagar Assembly segment is a part of the Mathurapur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Sagar had a total of 2,43,055 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 89.66 percent. In the 2011 election, the polling percentage was 91.90 percent.

Past election results and winners

In 2011, Trinamool Congress' Bankim Chandra Hazra bagged the seat by polling 94264 votes. His nearest rival, CPM's Milan Parua polled 86,155 votes. Hazra retained the seat in 2016, registering victory over CPM candidate Asim Kumar Mandal by a margin of 18,071 votes.

The eight-phase election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).