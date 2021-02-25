West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Ratua profile: TMC's Samar Mukherjee easily won reelection in 2016

Mukherjee won the seat in the 2016 election on a Congress ticket but switched over to the TMC in 2018.

The Ratua Assembly constituency lies in the Malda district of West Bengal. It is part of the Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,39,555 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election: The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 77.82 percent.

Past election results and winners:

In the 2011 Assembly election, Congress' Samar Mukherjee defeated CPM's Sailen Sarkar by a narrow margin of 6,861 votes.

Mukherjee retained the seat in 2016 by garnering 96,587 votes. His closest rival, Trinamool Congress' Shehnaz Quadery polled 53,312 votes.

The Ratua Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).