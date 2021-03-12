West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Rashbehari profile: Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay of TMC won seat in 2016
The Rashbehari Assembly constituency will go to polls on 27 April as part of the seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021
Rashbehari is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolkata South district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,05,943 registered voters.
The Rashbehari Assembly constituency will go to polls on 27 April as part of the seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Rashbehari in the previous Assembly election was 67.12 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay won the Rashbehari seat on All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ticket by garnering 60,857 votes. His main opponent, Ashutosh Chatterjee of the Indian National Congress (INC) took the second position by receiving 46,304 votes.
In 2011 as well, Chattopadhyay was declared the winner in the constituency after receiving 88,892 votes. This time round, he won against CPM's Shantanu Basu by a margin of 49,894 votes or 36.79 percent.
The Rashbehari Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Tollygunge profile: TMC MLA Aroop Biswas won seat two times in a row
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Aroop Biswas of the All India Trinamool Congress won the Tollygunge seat by securing 90,603 votes
Mamata Banerjee injured: TMC, BJP leaders meet EC separately over 'attack'; Bengal CM discharged from hospital
Additionally, a delegation of the BJP, which included Union minister Piyush Goyal and party general secretary Bhupender Yadav, also met the EC in Delhi and demanded an independent inquiry into the incident
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Behala Purba profile: TMC's Sovan Chatterjee currently represents constituency
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the Behala Purba constituency had a total of 2,05,294 registered voters