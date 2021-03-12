West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Rashbehari profile: Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay of TMC won seat in 2016

The Rashbehari Assembly constituency will go to polls on 27 April as part of the seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

Rashbehari is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolkata South district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,05,943 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Rashbehari in the previous Assembly election was 67.12 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay won the Rashbehari seat on All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ticket by garnering 60,857 votes. His main opponent, Ashutosh Chatterjee of the Indian National Congress (INC) took the second position by receiving 46,304 votes.

In 2011 as well, Chattopadhyay was declared the winner in the constituency after receiving 88,892 votes. This time round, he won against CPM's Shantanu Basu by a margin of 49,894 votes or 36.79 percent.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).