West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Raninagar profile: Congress' Firoza Begam has held seat since 2011
Raninagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal
Raninagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,90,156 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Lalgola in the previous Assembly election was 84.89 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly polls, Firoza Begam (E) of the Congress party was elected to power after securing 1,11,132 votes as against 62,750 votes won by Dr Humayun Kabir of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) party. He was defeated by a margin 48,382 votes.
In 2011 as well, Congress retained the seat. Firoza Begam was fielded against Mst. Maksuda Begum of All India Forward Bloc party and was declared the winner upon securing 75,003 votes.Begum became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 1,089 votes or 0.66 percent.
On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.
The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Panihati profile: TMC's Nirmal Ghosh won seat in 2016
In the 2016 Assembly election, Nirmal Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress retained the seat he had won in the 2011 polls
West Bengal elections: Amit Shah targets Mamata Banerjee over killing of BJP workers in state at poll rally
"Didi, when you got hurt in your leg, you felt pain. I wish you a speedy recovery. But, what about the pain of the mothers of 130 BJP activists who were killed by TMC goons. Did you ever try to feel their pain?" Shah asked at a rally in Ranibandh
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bhagabangola profile: CPM's Mahasin Ali currently holds seat
Bhagabangola is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal