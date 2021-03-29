West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Raninagar profile: Congress' Firoza Begam has held seat since 2011

Raninagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal

Raninagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,90,156 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Lalgola in the previous Assembly election was 84.89 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Firoza Begam (E) of the Congress party was elected to power after securing 1,11,132 votes as against 62,750 votes won by Dr Humayun Kabir of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) party. He was defeated by a margin 48,382 votes.

In 2011 as well, Congress retained the seat. Firoza Begam was fielded against Mst. Maksuda Begum of All India Forward Bloc party and was declared the winner upon securing 75,003 votes.Begum became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 1,089 votes or 0.66 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.