West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Ranibandh (ST) profile: TMC looks to hold seat wrested from CPM in 2016

In the 2016 election, TMC candidate Jyotsna Mandi trounced the incumbent CPM MLA Deblina Hembram by 23,313 votes.

The Ranibandh Assembly constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, lies in the Bankura district of West Bengal. It is part of the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP has fielded Khudiram Tudu against CPM’s Debalina Hembram and the TMC’s incumbent MLA Jyotsna Mandi.

Voter turnout in previous election

In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,31,387 registered electors.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.93 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2011 Assembly election, CPM leader Deblina Hembram defeated TMC's Falguni Hembram by 6,859 votes.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats, Arora said.

Ranibandh will go to polls on 27 March.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.