West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Ranaghat Uttar Purba profile: 2016 poll saw 81.18 percent voter turnout

Ranaghat Assembly Election 2021: Ranaghat Uttar Purba Assembly constituency is located in Nadia district and falls under Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency. The seat in the West Bengal Assembly is reserved for the Schedules Castes.

The Assembly segment comprises Aranghata, Bahirgachhi, Dutta Fulia, Jugalkishore, Kamalpur and Raghunathpur Hijuli-II gram panchayats of Ranaghat-II community development block; and Bagula-I, Bagula-II, Mamjoan, Ramnagar Bara Chupria-I and Ramnagar Bara Chupria-II gram panchayats of Hanskhali community development block.

Polling in the constituency will be held on 17 April, during the fifth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election. The TMC has fielded Samir Kumar Poddar, the incumbent Ranaghar Uttar Purba MLA who won the 2011 and 2016 polls.

Voter turnout in previous election

Ranaghat Uttar Purba witnessed 81.18 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,93,866 voters exercised their franchise. The constituency, at the time, had 278 polling stations for its electorate of 2,38,807.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, TMC’s Samir Kumar Poddar won the seat with 93,215 votes. While CPM runner-up Babusona Sarkar polled 78,243 votes, BJP’s Nikhil Ranjan Sarkar came third with 15,467 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.