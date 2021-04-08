West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim profile: Constituency recorded 86.56% turnout in 2016 polls
In the 2016 Assembly election, Congress’ Sankar Singh won from the constituency
The Ranaghat Uttar PaschimAssembly constituency lies in the Nadia district of West Bengal. It is a part of the Ranaghat (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, but earlier it was a part of the Nabadwip Lok Sabha seat.
In 2016, Krishnaganj (SC) had a total of 2,54,242 registered electors and 289 polling booths.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout for the constituency of Ranaghat Uttar Paschim in the 2016 Assembly election was 86.56 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, Congress’ Sankar Singh won the Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Assembly constituency. He will be contesting the polls this year on a Trinamool Congress ticket.
Polls will be held in the constituency on 17 April, the fifth of eight phases in the state.
According to the 2011 Census, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim had a population of 3,39,437, of which 27.51 percent of which is rural and 72.49 percent is urban.
Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time.
The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Ashoknagar profile: TMC's Dhiman Roy won seat in 2016
The voter turnout for the constituency of Ashoknagar in the 2016 Assembly election was 86.44 percent
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Amdanga profile: Constituency recorded 89.05% turnout in 2016 polls
In the 2016 Assembly election, incumbent TMC MLA Rafiquer Rahman won from the constituency
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Narayangarh profile: TMC's Pradyot Kumar Ghosh won seat in 2016
Narayangarh will go to polls on 1 April. The results of the election will be declared on 2 May