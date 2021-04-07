West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) profile: TMC's Barnali Dey to contest from seat this year

The voter turnout for the constituency of Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) in the 2016 Assembly election was 85.06 percent

The Ranaghat Dakshin (SC)Assembly constituency lies in the Nadia district of West Bengal. It is a part of the Ranaghat (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, but earlier it was a part of the Nabadwip Lok Sabha seat.

In 2016, Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) had a total of 2,73,796 registered electors and 304 polling booths.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) in the 2016 Assembly election was 85.06 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, CPM’s Rama Biswas won the Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) Assembly constituency. Trinamool Congress’ Abir Biswas emerged victorious in the 2011 state polls.

Polls will be held in the constituency on 17 April, the fifth of eight phases in the state. TMC has fielded Barnali Dey from the constituency from the seat.

According to the 2011 Census, Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) had a population of 3,35,193, of which 63.87 percent of which is rural and 36.13 percent is urban.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.