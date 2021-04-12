West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Rampurhat profile: TMC’s Asish Banerjee emerged victorious in 2016 polls

Voter turnout was 85.07 percent in Rampurhat in the 2016 assembly election

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Rampurhat is located in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. It falls under the Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,48,570 electorates and 270 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 85.07 percent in the 2016 assembly election.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Trinamool Congress’ Asish Banerjee defeated Congress’ Saiyed Siraj. Banerjee is also a minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led state Cabinet.

The Rampurhat assembly constituency is home to a total of 3,21,746 people, of which 82.32 percent is rural and 17.68 percent is urban population.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.