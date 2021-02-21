West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Rajganj profile: TMC's Khageswar Roy looks at third term as MLA

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Khageswar Roy of the Trinamool Congress won the Rajganj seat with 98,785 votes

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Rajganj is located in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jalpaiguri (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates, has 2,33,546 electors and 256 polling stations.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Rajganj in the previous Assembly election was 90.01 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Khageswar Roy of the Trinamool Congress won the Rajganj seat, with 98,785 votes. A teacher by profession, Barma won the Rajganj seat in 2011 but had lost to the CPM candidate in the 2006 polls.

As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,54,839-strong population, 81.14 percent is rural and 18.86 percent is urban.

The Jalpaiguri Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).