West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Rajganj profile: TMC's Khageswar Roy looks at third term as MLA
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Khageswar Roy of the Trinamool Congress won the Rajganj seat with 98,785 votes
The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Rajganj is located in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jalpaiguri (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.
The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates, has 2,33,546 electors and 256 polling stations.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Rajganj in the previous Assembly election was 90.01 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Khageswar Roy of the Trinamool Congress won the Rajganj seat, with 98,785 votes. A teacher by profession, Barma won the Rajganj seat in 2011 but had lost to the CPM candidate in the 2006 polls.
As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,54,839-strong population, 81.14 percent is rural and 18.86 percent is urban.
The Jalpaiguri Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kalchini profile: TMC's Wilson Champramary seeks reelection for third term
The voter turnout in Kalchini in the previous Assembly election was 81.45 percent
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Mal profile: CPM seeks to ward off BJP in stronghold
The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates, has 2,41,650 electors and 268 polling stations
Actors Yash Dasgupta, Papia Adhikari, Tramila Bhattacharya join BJP ahead of West Bengal polls
Meanwhile, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee said he will not be joining the saffron camp, putting to rest rumours that surfaced after his meeting with BJP's Anirban Ganguly