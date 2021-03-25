West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Rajarhat New Town profile: Former CPM leader Tapash Chatterjee to contest on TMC ticket

In the 2016 polls, incumbent MLA Sabyasachi Dutta won on a TMC ticket from the constituency, but switched camps to the BJP in 2019

The Rajarhat New Town Assembly constituency lies in the North 24 Parganas district. It is a part of the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Rajarhat New Town had a total of 2,59,023 registered electors and 280 polling booths.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Rajarhat New Town in the 2016 Assembly election was 84.33 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, incumbent MLA Sabyasachi Dutta won on a TMC ticket from the constituency, but switched camps to the BJP in October 2019. He had defeated CPM leader Tapash Chatterjee in the 2011 polls. Chatterjee is contesting the polls on a TMC ticket from the Rajarhat New Town constituency.

Rajarhat New Town will vote in the fifth phase of the polls on 17 April.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.