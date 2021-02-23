West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Raiganj profile: Congress' Mohit Sengupta retained seat in 2016

Raiganj constituency is a reserved constituency located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal

Raiganj had a total of 1,78,888 registered electors in 2016.

Voter turnout in previous election: The polling percentage in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.77 percent.

Past election results and winners: In 2011, Congress' Mohit Sengupta defeated Samajwadi Party's Kiranmay Nanda by a small margin of 5409 votes.

In 2016, Sengupta retained the seat by registering a victory over Trinamool Congess (TMC) candidate Purnendu Dey. Dey polled 36,736 votes against Sengupta's 87,983.

The Raiganj Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).