West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Raiganj profile: Congress' Mohit Sengupta retained seat in 2016
Raiganj constituency is a reserved constituency located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal
Raiganj constituency is a reserved constituency located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It is part of the Raiganj Parliamentary constituency.
Raiganj had a total of 1,78,888 registered electors in 2016.
Voter turnout in previous election: The polling percentage in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.77 percent.
Past election results and winners: In 2011, Congress' Mohit Sengupta defeated Samajwadi Party's Kiranmay Nanda by a small margin of 5409 votes.
In 2016, Sengupta retained the seat by registering a victory over Trinamool Congess (TMC) candidate Purnendu Dey. Dey polled 36,736 votes against Sengupta's 87,983.
The Raiganj Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
