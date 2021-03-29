West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Raidighi profile: TMC's Debasree Roy won seat in 2011, 2016

The Raidighi Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April, in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The Raidighi Assembly constituency lies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, which is considered to be stronghold of the Trinamool Congress.

Raidighi assembly segment is a part of the Mathurapur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Raidighi had a total of 2,43,711 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 89.30 percent.

Past election results and winners

In 2011, actor turned politician Debasree Roy, contesting on a TMC ticket, registered victory over CPM heavyweight Kanti Ganguly by a slender margin of 5,553 votes.

In the 2016 Assembly election, Roy again defeated Ganguly albeit by a narrower margin of just 1,229 votes.

The eight-phase election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).