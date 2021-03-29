West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Raidighi profile: TMC's Debasree Roy won seat in 2011, 2016
The Raidighi Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April, in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The Raidighi Assembly constituency lies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, which is considered to be stronghold of the Trinamool Congress.
Raidighi assembly segment is a part of the Mathurapur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.
In 2016, Raidighi had a total of 2,43,711 registered electors.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 89.30 percent.
Past election results and winners
In 2011, actor turned politician Debasree Roy, contesting on a TMC ticket, registered victory over CPM heavyweight Kanti Ganguly by a slender margin of 5,553 votes.
In the 2016 Assembly election, Roy again defeated Ganguly albeit by a narrower margin of just 1,229 votes.
The Raidighi Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April, in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The eight-phase election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
also read
West Bengal elections: Amit Shah targets Mamata Banerjee over killing of BJP workers in state at poll rally
"Didi, when you got hurt in your leg, you felt pain. I wish you a speedy recovery. But, what about the pain of the mothers of 130 BJP activists who were killed by TMC goons. Did you ever try to feel their pain?" Shah asked at a rally in Ranibandh
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bharatpur profile: Congress MLA Kamalesh Chatterjee won seat in 2016 poll
Bharatpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kandi profile: Congress' Apurba Sarkar retains seat in last two polls
Kandi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal