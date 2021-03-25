West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Raghunathpur (SC) profile: TMC looks to retain hold on seat it won in 2016, 2011

Raghunathpur will go to polls on 27 March. The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.

The Raghunathpur Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes and lies in the Purulia district of West Bengal.

It is part of the Purulia Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,34,336 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 82.31 percent.

Past election results and winners

In 2011, TMC's Purna Chandra Bauri defeated CPM's Dipali Bauri by 12,743 votes.

In 2016, TMC candidate Purna Chandra Bauri registered a win over CPM's Satyanarayan Bauri by a margin of 16,142 votes.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats, Arora said.

Polling for the Raghunathpur Assembly constituency will take place on 27 March, during the first phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

A total of 30 seats are undergoing polling in the first phase.

These seats are spread across tribal-dominated Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1) districts which were once considered the citadel of the Left.

Campaigning for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections came to an end at 5 pm on 25 March.