West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Raghunathgaj profile: Congress' Akhruzzaman retained seat in 2016, switched to TMC

The Raghunathgaj Assembly constituency lies in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal and is a part of the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency
In 2016, Raghunathgaj had a total of 2,07,987 registered electors.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 79.88 percent.
Past election results and winners
In 2011, Congress' Akhruzzaman defeated Revolutionary Socialist Party's Abul Hasnat by a margin of 15,540 votes. In the 2016 election, Akhruzzaman retained the seat by trouncing Trinamool Congress candidate Abul Kasem Molla with a margin of 23,786. Akhruzzaman later switched to the TMC.
Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.
The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.
