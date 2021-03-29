West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Pingla profile: TMC's Saumen Mahapatra won seat in 2016

Pingla will go polls on 1 April. The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.

The Pingla constituency lies in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It is part of the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,29,666 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 90.39 percent.

Past election results and winners

In 2011, DSP(P)'s Prabodh Chandra Sinha won the seat by a narrow margin of 1234 votes. He defeated TMC's Ajit Maity. In 2016, Trinamool candidate Saumen Kumar Mahapatra trounced Sinha by 24218 votes.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats, Arora said.

Pingla will go polls on 1 April.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.