West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Phansidewa profile: Congress' Sunil Chandra Tirkey looks reelection for third term
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly polls in Phansidewa was 87.91 percent
The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Phansidewa (ST) is located in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal. It falls under the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.
The constituency has 2,23,613 electors, 248 polling booths and covers Phansidewa and Kharibari community development blocks.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Sunil Chandra Tirkey of the Congress won from the Phansidewa Assembly seat.
He had also registered an all-important win from Phansidewa seat in 2011, breaking the CPM’s succession of wins since 1977.
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly polls in Phansidewa was 87.91 percent.
As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,13,773 population, 96.22 percent is rural and 3.78 percent is urban.
The Phansidewa Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Rajganj profile: TMC's Khageswar Roy looks at third term as MLA
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Khageswar Roy of the Trinamool Congress won the Rajganj seat with 98,785 votes
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Jalpaiguri profile: Congress looks to retain North Bengal stronghold
Sukhbilas Barma of the Congress won the Jalpaiguri seat, defeating Dharttimohan Roy from All India Trinamool Congress
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Dabgram-Phulbari profile: TMC's Goutam Deb seeks third straight term
The voter turnout in Dabgram-Phulbari in the previous Assembly election was 85.54 percent