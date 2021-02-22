West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Phansidewa profile: Congress' Sunil Chandra Tirkey looks reelection for third term

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly polls in Phansidewa was 87.91 percent

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Phansidewa (ST) is located in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal. It falls under the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency has 2,23,613 electors, 248 polling booths and covers Phansidewa and Kharibari community development blocks.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Sunil Chandra Tirkey of the Congress won from the Phansidewa Assembly seat.

He had also registered an all-important win from Phansidewa seat in 2011, breaking the CPM’s succession of wins since 1977.

As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,13,773 population, 96.22 percent is rural and 3.78 percent is urban.

The Phansidewa Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).