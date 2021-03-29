West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Patharpratima profile: TMC's Samir Kumar Jana retained seat in 2016

The Patharpratima Assembly constituency will go to polls on 1 April, in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021

The Patharpratima Assembly constituency lies in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and is a part of the Mahurapur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Patharpratima had a total of 2,36,841 registered electors.

The Patharpratima electorate will cast their votes on 1 April as part of the second phase of the eight-phase election in West Bengal.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 89.80 percent. In the 2011 polls, the voter turnout was 91.36 percent.

Past election results and winners

In 2011, TMC's Samir Kumar Jana defeated CPM's Jajneswar Das by 14,773 votes. In 2016, Jana retained the seat by registering victory over Congress' Phanibhushan Giri.

The eight-phase election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).