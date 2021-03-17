West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Patashpur profile: TMC's Jyotirmoy Kar won constituency in past two elections

The Patashpur Assembly constituency lies in the Purba Medinipur district. It is a part of the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency

The Patashpur Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency lies in the Purba Medinipur district. It is a part of the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,90,093 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Patashpur constituency is composed of Patashpur I community development block; Khargram, Panchet, Pataspur, South Khanda and Sreerampur gram panchayats of Patashpur II community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Patashpur in the previous Assembly election was 88.73 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Jyotirmoy Kar of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from the constituency. He garnered 1,03,567 votes as against 73,679 votes won by his closest opponent Makhanlal Nayak of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat. The party had fielded Kar against CPI MLA Makhanlal Nayak, who lost the electoral battle by a margin of 6,650 votes or 3.93 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.