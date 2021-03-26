West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Panskura Purba profile: CPM's Sk Ibrahim Ali currently represents constituency

Panskura Purba is an Assembly constituency in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency

Panskura Purba is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,82,651 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Panskura Purba constituency is composed of Kolaghat CD Block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Panskura Purba in the previous Assembly election was 84.65 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Sk Ibrahim Ali of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was declared the winner from the constituency. He won 85,334 votes as against 80,567 votes secured by his closest opponent Biplab Roy Chowdhury of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

In 2011, however, the TMC emerged victorious in the electoral battle. The party fielded Chowdhury against CPM candidate Amiya Kumar Sahoo. Chowdhury won the Assembly polls by a margin of 13,167 votes or 8.05 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.