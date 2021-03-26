West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Panskura Paschim profile: TMC's Phiroja Bibi won seat in 2016 polls
Panskura Paschim is an Assembly constituency in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,09,172 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Panskura Paschim in the previous Assembly election was 84.79 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly polls, Phiroja Bibi of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from the constituency. She won 92,427 votes as against 89,282 votes garnered by her nearest opponent Chittaranjan Dasthakur of the Communist Party of India (CPI).
In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat. The party fielded Omar Ali against Nirmal Kumar Bera of the CPI. Bera was the runner-up after losing the electoral battle by a margin of 9,140 votes or 4.89 percent.
On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.
The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.
